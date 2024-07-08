Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $222.78. 758,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

