Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,899 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

