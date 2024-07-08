Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,277. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

