Nordea Investment Management AB Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,596 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,332. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

