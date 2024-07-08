Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 655,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

