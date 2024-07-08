Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 255,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.23. 77,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.18.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

