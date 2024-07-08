Nordea Investment Management AB Has $19.23 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,769 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

CHRW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 300,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

