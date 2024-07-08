Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 576 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Herc were worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.