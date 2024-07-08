Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,253,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,561 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wipro were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Wipro by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,802 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wipro by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after acquiring an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wipro by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 370,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

