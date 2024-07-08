Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,408 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 88.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,850 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $65.84. 1,290,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

