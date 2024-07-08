Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 2,321,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,576. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

