Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.63 on Monday, reaching $232.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,607. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.74.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

