Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,359.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $300.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,251. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.32 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

