Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tenable were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $231,401.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,886,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

