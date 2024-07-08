Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 957 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,431 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.45. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.67 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.