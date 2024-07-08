Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $4,013,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 112.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.05. The company had a trading volume of 381,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,105. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

