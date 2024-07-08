Nordea Investment Management AB Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,401 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,279,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 351,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.