Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.71 million and approximately $746,207.72 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,609,019,656 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.