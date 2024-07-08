Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0275 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $175,648.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,205.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00585218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00114642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039883 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.