Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.40 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $282.50 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.28 or 0.05311406 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,792,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,412,131 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

