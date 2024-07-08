Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.09 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $32.09 million and $48,951.97 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

