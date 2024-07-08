Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,964 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.52% of Verisk Analytics worth $175,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $273.92. The stock had a trading volume of 184,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.42. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $275.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

