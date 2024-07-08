SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 7,029,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,881,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

