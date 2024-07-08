Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.5%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.00 and last traded at $144.14. 3,371,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,577,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

