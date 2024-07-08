ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,087.38 and last traded at $1,078.20. 220,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,118,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,074.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $425.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $980.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $920.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

