CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $379.79 and last traded at $385.88. 1,306,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,114,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.60 and its 200-day moving average is $318.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 731.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

