Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 2.1%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $563.92 and last traded at $566.21. Approximately 705,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,538,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $253.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.