QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 0.3%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $210.43 and last traded at $206.40. Approximately 1,795,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,205,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.75.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.80. The stock has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

