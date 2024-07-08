ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 185.63 and last traded at 182.88. 4,556,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,150,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 181.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 133.33 and a 200 day moving average of 115.08.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

