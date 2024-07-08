Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.39 and last traded at $113.01. 3,309,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,028,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a market cap of $439.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,520.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 52,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 133,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

