Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $192.80 and last traded at $189.15. 8,799,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,941,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

