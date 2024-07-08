Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $915.80 and last traded at $895.51. 3,545,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,505,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $846.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $839.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 83.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 77.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

