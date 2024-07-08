Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,728.35 and last traded at $1,715.08. 988,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,197,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,703.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,673.04.

The firm has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,325.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Shares of Broadcom are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,864 shares of company stock worth $3,881,246 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 268.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Broadcom by 42.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 133,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $214,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

