Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 2.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 358,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,460,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,003,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.