Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 3%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.57. 573,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,644,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $7,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

