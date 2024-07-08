Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 7%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 116,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 654,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Xometry Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

