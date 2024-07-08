Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.06. 415,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 71.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 220,906 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 92,386 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $8,191,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

