SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $37.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

