IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.79. 2,504,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,643. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

