IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $60.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.79. 2,504,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,643. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

