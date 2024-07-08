ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $176.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.82. 89,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,989. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ArcBest by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

