Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $87.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 408,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,746. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

