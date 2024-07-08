Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 426,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,055. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

