Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
