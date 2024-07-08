Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$189.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$189.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CJT traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$137.47. 4,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,821. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$76.50 and a twelve month high of C$143.64.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total transaction of C$199,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.