Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$27.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.25. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.15.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$21.64. 115,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.92. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.72.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

