CIBC Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on T. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.25.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 855,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.76.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

