General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC's holdings in General Electric were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

GE stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

