Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,681,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,446 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $828,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,617,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,090,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,311,000 after acquiring an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 802,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.35. 1,722,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.46 and a 200 day moving average of $500.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

