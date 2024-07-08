iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 48.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,015.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $559.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

