iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $559.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

